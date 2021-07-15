Turkey repairs Syriac Orthodox church in northeast Syria

  • July 15 2021 09:28:17

Turkey repairs Syriac Orthodox church in northeast Syria

ANKARA
Turkey repairs Syriac Orthodox church in northeast Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces repaired and maintained the Syriac Orthodox Church of Mar Tuma (Saint Thomas) in the northeastern Syrian city of Ras al-Ain, the country's National Defense Ministry said on July 14. 

The armed forces, "which have attached great importance to the maintenance and repair of religious structures in the Peace Spring region since the first day [of Operation Peace Spring], also carried out the maintenance and repair of the Mar Tuma Syriac Orthodox Church in the city center of Ras al-Ayn," the ministry said on Twitter, using an alternate spelling for the city.

It also shared a few images where soldiers were adding the last touches inside the church by installing light bulbs.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in 2019 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

  2. Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

    Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

  3. Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

    Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

  4. Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

    Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

  5. 'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’

    'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’
Recommended
Istanbul to host Diaspora International Short Film Festival

Istanbul to host Diaspora International Short Film Festival
Race to find beached baby orca’s mother

Race to find beached baby orca’s mother
Excavation works reveal 2nd neigborhood in Çatalhöyük

Excavation works reveal 2nd neigborhood in Çatalhöyük
Hot air balloons soar into sky in ancient Göbeklitepe

Hot air balloons soar into sky in ancient Göbeklitepe
Turkish film shown at Cannes

Turkish film shown at Cannes
Master of inlay art fears profession to be lost

Master of inlay art fears profession to be lost
WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan applicants for special immigration visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the U.S. government as translators and in other roles.

ECONOMY New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

Newly printed 200 Turkish lira and 10 Turkish lira banknotes will go into circulation on July 16, ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, said an official announcement.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 