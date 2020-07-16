Turkey remembers unsung aviation hero

  • July 16 2020 07:00:00

Turkey remembers unsung aviation hero

ISTANBUL
Turkey remembers unsung aviation hero

Turkey commemorates one of the unsung heroes of the country, Vecihi Hürkuş, an aviator, engineer and plane designer who passed away 51 years ago on July 16.

Beginning the constructing the Vecihi K-VI aircraft from scratch in 1923, Hürkuş made the plane’s maiden flight on a journey across the Aegean province of İzmir two years later.

Teaching at various Turkish military and naval academies over the course of his life, Hürkuş hoped to expand the aviation sector nationwide and is considered a pioneer in the industry.

As Turkey’s first airplane designer and manufacturer, Hürkuş was among the founders of the Turkish Aeronautical Association.

Fought in WWI

Hürkuş was born in 1896 and completed his primary education in Istanbul.

He later went on to join the military and was trained as a pilot.

He fought the Russians in the fall of 1917 at the Caucus Front and became the first Turkish pilot to down an enemy plane.

He put his life in danger for his country many times during World War I and the War of Independence.

He started working on the body of Turkey’s first plane by using material from a Greek aircraft captured during the Turkish War of Independence.

But there was a lack of technical expertise in the country.

“There wasn’t a single plane engineer in our Air Force at that time, nor was there a single colleague who could examine parts of an aircraft scientifically,” Hurkus said.

“I decided to walk through uncharted territory on my own,” he added.

He opened Turkey’s first parachuting school and put its first aviation magazine into print before going on to establish the Vecihi Civil Aviation School, the first of its kind in Turkey, in 1932.

Over the course of his career, he built the aircraft Vecihi XIV, Vecihi XV and Nuri Bey-Vecihi XVI.

Hürkuş passed away in Ankara on July 16, 1969, but his legacy lives on.

During his career as a pilot, which spanned 52 years, Hürkuş flew 102 different aircraft models and spent 30,000 hours in the cockpit.

In 1994, he was honored posthumously with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 50th Anniversary Award for the considerable contributions he made to the field of civil aviation in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. Armenia-Azerbaijan flareup, just a reminder

    Armenia-Azerbaijan flareup, just a reminder

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

    German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

  5. Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’

    Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’
Recommended
Erdoğan addresses the nation on the 4th anniversary of coup attempt

Erdoğan addresses the nation on the 4th anniversary of coup attempt

Turkey rescues 40 asylum seekers in Aegean

Turkey rescues 40 asylum seekers in Aegean
Turkish use of drones game-changing: UK defense chief

Turkish use of drones game-changing: UK defense chief
Seven killed in reconnaissance plane crash in Van

Seven killed in reconnaissance plane crash in Van
CHP leader says his party doesn’t forget July 15 martyrs

CHP leader says his party doesn’t forget July 15 martyrs
Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’

Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’
WORLD Clashes resume on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Clashes resume on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Border clashes erupted again early on July 16 between arch-foes Azerbaijan and Armenia, officials in both countries said, following a pause in fighting amid a flare-up over a decades-long territorial dispute.

ECONOMY OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production

OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production

Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to reopen.
SPORTS 5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.