Turkey remembers diplomat killed in northern Iraq attack

ANKARA

Turkey July 17 remembered a Turkish diplomat killed in a 2019 terrorist attack in Erbil, northern Iraq.

"We commemorate with respect our martyr Osman Köse, official of the Consulate General in Erbil, assassinated in a heinous attack by the terrorist organization PKK on July 17, 2019," the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, Osman Köse, who was serving at Turkey's Consulate General in Erbil, was killed in an armed attack on a restaurant. Apart from the diplomat, two Iraqi nationals sitting at a nearby table were also killed.