Turkey remembers diplomat killed in Beirut in 1976

ANKARA

Turkey on Feb. 16 commemorated diplomat Oktar Cirit, who was assassinated on Feb. 16, 1976 in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Cirit, Turkey’s first secretary at the Turkish Embassy in Beirut, was killed by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA, the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted in a Twitter post.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG.

Founded in 1975 in Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese Civil War, ASALA blamed JCAG for hundreds of bloody terror acts.

In order to compel the Turkish government "to acknowledge publicly its responsibility for the so-called Armenian genocide in 1915, pay reparations, and cede territory for an ‘Armenian homeland’,” ASALA killed Turkish diplomats in numerous bloody attacks.

These Armenian terrorist attacks intensified from 1980 to 1983, when 580 of the 699 attacks- over 80 percent -occurred. The terrorist attacks ended in 1986, according to the Armenian Terror study.