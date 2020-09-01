Turkey remands senior ISIL member

  • September 01 2020 11:15:00

Turkey remands senior ISIL member

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey remands senior ISIL member

Turkey has remanded a senior member of ISIL terrorist organization, the country’s interior minister announced on Sept. 1. 

“Daesh’s so-called emir of Turkey was captured and remanded in custody with important plans,” Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.“

Later speaking to reporters during an inspection in the flood-hit Black Sea province of Giresun, Soylu revealed the terrorist's identity as Mahmut Özden.

He said they reached Özden after launching an investigation following the Aug. 25 arrest of an ISIL terrorist, who was planning an attack in Istanbul.

Özden received instructions from Syria and Iraq, and made groups of 10-12 people to organize protests in Turkey, the interior minister added.

Underlining that the coordinated action is still continuing, Soylu said even other ISIL members are under interrogation.

Özden was arrested in an operation in southern Adana province, security sources said, adding that three others were also rounded up in the same operation over links to the terror organization.

Digital material and computers were also seized in the operation, according to the minister.

 

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the Daesh/ISIS terrorists many times. The terror group carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks, which killed 315 people and injured hundreds others.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  3. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  4. Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

    Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

  5. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'
Recommended
Turkish scientist shortlisted for Newton Fund’s Chair’s Prize

Turkish scientist shortlisted for Newton Fund’s Chair’s Prize 
Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor
Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s East Med activities, says Erdoğan

Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker

Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker
Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister
Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in SE

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in SE
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

Manufacturing operating conditions in Turkey continued its recovery in August thanks to strong customer demand supporting further marked increases in output and new orders, according to a closely watched business survey released on Sept. 1. 
SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.