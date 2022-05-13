Turkey rejects Iran accusations over dam-building activity

  • May 13 2022 09:06:00

Turkey rejects Iran accusations over dam-building activity

ISTANBUL
Turkey rejects Iran accusations over dam-building activity

Turkey’s foreign ministry on May 12 dismissed Iranian criticism that Ankara’s dam-building activity was responsible for drought.

"Claims that dams in Turkey cause sand and dust storms in our geography are far from scientific," ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement.

Tehran on Tuesday said Turkey’s upstream dam-building on shared waterways was "unacceptable", calling on its neighbor to cease such activity.

Iran has faced frequent droughts in recent years.

"In order to prevent sand and dust storms and to mitigate their negative effects, each country must first do its part and take the necessary steps towards sustainable use of water and soil resources," Bilgiç said.

"It is not a realistic approach... for the Tehran administration to blame Turkey for such problems."

The spokesman also said Ankara believed the waters shared by Iran and Turkey were "an element of cooperation rather than conflict" between the neighboring countries.

"Turkey is open to any rational and scientific cooperation with Iran regarding this issue," he said.



Diplomacy,

TURKEY Parliament passes bill for violence against women, health staff

Parliament passes bill for violence against women, health staff
MOST POPULAR

  1. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

  2. Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

    Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

  3. Turkey rejects Iran accusations over dam-building activity

    Turkey rejects Iran accusations over dam-building activity

  4. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  5. Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson

    Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson
Recommended
Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson

Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson
Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ
Turkey condemns attack in Congo

Turkey condemns attack in Congo
Turkey, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10 bln trade volume: Erdoğan

Turkey, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10 bln trade volume: Erdoğan

Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart
WORLD Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory “military-technical” steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.
SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.