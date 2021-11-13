Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government

  • November 13 2021 10:09:25

Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government

ANKARA
Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government

Turkey’s deputy foreign minister reiterated Ankara's continued support on Nov. 12 for the Libyan Government National Unity and the political process.

Sedat Önal spoke at an International Conference on Libya in Paris that was co-chaired by France, Germany and Italy. He said it was very important that Libyans joined the group.

"We, as Turkey, are determined to support Libya in the future as well," he said, noting the common history and belief between Turkey and Libya.

He also said to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)'s inherent sovereign rights need to be recognized.

Three priority areas in Libya are ensuring national unity and internal reconciliation supporting the National Unity Government and the issue of the elections, Önal added.

Turkey's opinion taken into consideration

According to information from diplomatic sources, in the declaration published at the end of the conference, some improvements were made by taking into account the opinions and suggestions of Turkey.

It was added to the final declaration that the withdrawal of foreign fighters, mercenaries and foreign forces in Libya would be carried out gradually.

But because some elements that Ankara wanted to see were not clearly included in the text on the status of foreign powers, Turkey made reservations.

While Turkey has only discussed the issues regarding the military consultancy and training support it provided in line with Libya's demand and needs on the basis of a bilateral agreement, it maintained it will deal with the issue, which directly concerns the stability of Libya - not third parties - but with the new government to be formed after the elections.

Despite Turkey's objections, in the light of the participation of countries at the conference such as the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece, Turkey attended with a delegation headed by Önal.

On the occasion of his Paris visit, the Turkish deputy minister met with Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Libya’s interim premier, Rosemary DiCarlo, the U.N.'s top official for political and peacebuilding affairs, UN Special Envoy on Libya Jan Kubis and the French President's National Security Advisor Emmanuel Bonne.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide

Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide
MOST POPULAR

  1. Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

    Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

  2. Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

    Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

  3. Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

    Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

  4. Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

    Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

  5. Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger

    Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger
Recommended
Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide

Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis ’misguided’: Erdoğan aide
Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia
Turkic Council’s name changed to Organization of Turkic States

Turkic Council’s name changed to Organization of Turkic States
Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council
Turkey bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from flying to Belarus

Turkey bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from flying to Belarus
Turkey reiterates support for Poland, Latvia, Lithuania amid refugee flux

Turkey reiterates support for Poland, Latvia, Lithuania amid refugee flux
WORLD Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Nov. 12 ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.
ECONOMY Getir enters US market with Chicago

Getir enters US market with Chicago

Istanbul-based Getir, the pioneer of ultra-fast grocery delivery business, announced on Nov. 12 that it entered the U.S. market with its services in Chicago.
SPORTS Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey will host Gibraltar in Istanbul on Nov. 13 and challenge Montenegro in Podgorica on Nov. 16 in the last two matches of Group G, hoping to win both, while waiting for the Netherlands and Norway to lose points to qualify for the 2020 World Cup.