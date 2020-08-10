Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey is always ready to resolve the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean through dialogue on an equitable basis, the Turkish president said on Aug. 10.

“We are always here and ready to resolve conflicts through dialogue on equitable basis,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, following the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan also called on the Mediterranean countries to cooperate in finding “an acceptable formula that protects the rights of all.”

“No way Turkey would consent to any initiative trying to lock the country to its shores, ignoring the vast Turkish territory,” Erdoğan said.

“Turkey will continue to implement its own plans in the field and diplomacy until a common sense prevails on the issue [of Eastern Mediterranean],” he added.

Last month, after Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in an area south of the island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tension between Turkey and Greece.

But Greece’s controversial move last week to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights, has further sparked tension between the two neighbors.

Turkey also announced on Aug. 10 that its seismic vessel Oruç Reis will conduct research in the region until Aug. 23.