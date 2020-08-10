Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

  • August 10 2020 21:02:00

Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

Turkey is always ready to resolve the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean through dialogue on an equitable basis, the Turkish president said on Aug. 10.

“We are always here and ready to resolve conflicts through dialogue on equitable basis,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, following the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan also called on the Mediterranean countries to cooperate in finding “an acceptable formula that protects the rights of all.”

“No way Turkey would consent to any initiative trying to lock the country to its shores, ignoring the vast Turkish territory,” Erdoğan said.

“Turkey will continue to implement its own plans in the field and diplomacy until a common sense prevails on the issue [of Eastern Mediterranean],” he added.

Last month, after Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in an area south of the island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tension between Turkey and Greece.

But Greece’s controversial move last week to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights, has further sparked tension between the two neighbors.

Turkey also announced on Aug. 10 that its seismic vessel Oruç Reis will conduct research in the region until Aug. 23.

Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med
Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  2. Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

    Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

  3. Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

    Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

  4. Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

    Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

  5. Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

    Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says
Recommended
Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to visit Turkey

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat to visit Turkey
Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med
Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia
Turkey, Turkish Cyprus do not condone theft of rights in E Med

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus 'do not condone theft of rights in E Med'
PKK recruits children in camps: US report

PKK recruits children in camps: US report

WORLD Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests

Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests

Lebanon's prime minister stepped down from his job on Aug. 10 in the wake of the disastrous Beirut port explosion that triggered public fury, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in Lebanon is "bigger than the state.''

ECONOMY Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

A €500 million ($590 million) long-term loan package with the China Development Bank (CDB) will help Turkish cellphone operator Turkcell take its business to the next level, the cellphone giant said on Aug. 10.

SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.