Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

  • August 08 2021 10:03:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has ratified agreements with five countries in various fields such as economics, trade, and transportation, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

The agreements with Hungary, Burkina Faso, Uzbekistan, China, and Montenegro are detailed in the gazette published on Aug. 7.

Ankara ratified a Protocol of Turkish-Hungarian Joint Committee Meeting on Road Transport signed on Nov. 26, 2020, in which the two countries agreed on various transit document quotas for road transportation.

A protocol between the governments of Turkey and the West African country of Burkina Faso on the exchange of land plots for diplomatic missions, signed in January 2020, was also ratified.

An air transport agreement signed with the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan on June 23, 1994, and amended on April 30, 2018, was also ratified.

The gazette also contains the ratification of a May 2017 agreement between Turkey and China on the "international road transport of passengers and goods."

Under the pact, the two countries want “to contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between their countries as well as the development of transport of good and passengers by road between the two countries, to and from third countries and in transit through their territories within the framework of the market economy.”

The gazette also includes an agreement signed on Feb. 11, 2020, under which Turkey will provide consular services to Montenegrin nationals visiting or residing in countries where the Balkan nation lacks a diplomatic mission.

WORLD Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half
