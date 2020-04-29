Turkey ranks third worldwide in supplying medical aid

  • April 29 2020 09:25:49

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey is the third biggest supplier of medical aid worldwide amid the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said on April 28.  

The country also provides the largest amount of humanitarian aid in the world, he said.

On Twitter, Çavuşoğlu shared a message with the hashtags #StrongTurkey and #HumanitarianForeignPolicy, citing the words of 13th century scholar Jalaluddin Rumi, which were printed on boxes containing medical aid for the US: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun."

In his message, he included a photo of a medical aid plane from Turkey, saying: "In addition to providing the largest amount of humanitarian aid in the world, Turkey is the third biggest supplier of medical aid worldwide during the coronavirus outbreak.”

