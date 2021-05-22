Turkey ranks third globally with 519 Blue Flag beaches

  • May 22 2021 07:00:00

Turkey ranks third globally with 519 Blue Flag beaches

ISTANBUL
Turkey ranks third globally with 519 Blue Flag beaches

The Blue Flag International Jury announced its 2021 awards, with Turkey holding on to its world ranking, housing the third highest number of Blue Flag beaches.

After Spain, which has 713 Blue Flag beaches, Turkey has 519 Blue Flag beaches, ranking third among 49 countries and coming after Greece.

The country also saw 22 of its marinas, six yachts and 10 sustainable tourism boats honored with the Blue Flag label for 2021.

Greece, which is right before Turkey, has 545 Blue Flag beaches.

The Blue Flag is an international environmental award given to safe, clean beaches from all around the world.

This year 19 more Turkish beaches were awarded the Blue Flag by the Danish nonprofit organization.

Most of the newly awarded beaches are located on the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on Twitter that the efforts Turkey is making is to protect nature.

In his tweet, he mentioned that they are working nonstop to provide a clean habitat for every creature living around the beaches.

“We have collected 85,000 tons of marine litter with Zero Waste Blue. With our 163 waste reception facilities, we make sure all ships’ waste is safely removed. We immediately respond to possible pollution and
accidents from 364 coastal facilities,” he said.

Turkey aims to rank first in the Blue Flag list in 2023.

“Today, we are proud to be rewarded for all these efforts once again. Our country came third in the world in 2021 with 519 Blue Flag beaches. Our goal for 2023 is to be the world champion,” the Turkish minister added.

WORLD Republicans reject Biden infrastructure bill despite reduced cost

Republicans reject Biden infrastructure bill despite reduced cost
MOST POPULAR

  1. WhatsApp, Turkey make contradictory statements on data privacy update

    WhatsApp, Turkey make contradictory statements on data privacy update

  2. Heavy storm cripples life in Aegean town

    Heavy storm cripples life in Aegean town

  3. World’s first all-carbon superyacht Khalilah stands off Bodrum

    World’s first all-carbon superyacht Khalilah stands off Bodrum

  4. Floating tennis court on Golden Horn opens with mayor’s match

    Floating tennis court on Golden Horn opens with mayor’s match

  5. Turkey seeking to return to ‘normal,’ says minister

    Turkey seeking to return to ‘normal,’ says minister
Recommended
Turkey marks painful anniversary of Circassians exile

Turkey marks painful anniversary of Circassians' exile
President Erdoğan urges equal access to vaccines

President Erdoğan urges equal access to vaccines
Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss bilateral, regional issues

Feline sound from mobile phone helps rescue stranded kitten

Feline sound from mobile phone helps rescue stranded kitten
Turkish teenager unprecedent case with vampire behavior

Turkish teenager unprecedent case with vampire behavior
Habitat loss threatens critically endangered viper

Habitat loss threatens critically endangered viper
WORLD Republicans reject Biden infrastructure bill despite reduced cost

Republicans reject Biden infrastructure bill despite reduced cost

Republican lawmakers have rejected a new White House infrastructure proposal that lowers the overall price tag in a bid to gain the opposition party’s support, potentially raising the likelihood President Joe Biden’s Democrats pass the measure on their own.
ECONOMY Turkeys Yapı Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan

Turkey's Yapı Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan

Yapı Kredi, Turkey’s third-largest private lender, announced on May 21 it had successfully inked a $962 million syndicated loan agreement for the first half of the year with the participation of 42 banks from 20 countries.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç puts his candidacy to be re-elected

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç officially announced his candidacy to be re-elected chairman of the club.