Turkey ranks third globally with 519 Blue Flag beaches

ISTANBUL

The Blue Flag International Jury announced its 2021 awards, with Turkey holding on to its world ranking, housing the third highest number of Blue Flag beaches.

After Spain, which has 713 Blue Flag beaches, Turkey has 519 Blue Flag beaches, ranking third among 49 countries and coming after Greece.

The country also saw 22 of its marinas, six yachts and 10 sustainable tourism boats honored with the Blue Flag label for 2021.

Greece, which is right before Turkey, has 545 Blue Flag beaches.

The Blue Flag is an international environmental award given to safe, clean beaches from all around the world.

This year 19 more Turkish beaches were awarded the Blue Flag by the Danish nonprofit organization.

Most of the newly awarded beaches are located on the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on Twitter that the efforts Turkey is making is to protect nature.

In his tweet, he mentioned that they are working nonstop to provide a clean habitat for every creature living around the beaches.

“We have collected 85,000 tons of marine litter with Zero Waste Blue. With our 163 waste reception facilities, we make sure all ships’ waste is safely removed. We immediately respond to possible pollution and

accidents from 364 coastal facilities,” he said.

Turkey aims to rank first in the Blue Flag list in 2023.

“Today, we are proud to be rewarded for all these efforts once again. Our country came third in the world in 2021 with 519 Blue Flag beaches. Our goal for 2023 is to be the world champion,” the Turkish minister added.