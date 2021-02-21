Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022

ISTANBUL

Turkey qualified for EuroBasket 2022 on Feb. 20 after the Netherlands defeated Croatia 65-57 in qualifiers.

Yannick Franke was the highest scorer of the Dutch team with 15 points, whereas Keye van der Vuurst de Vries scored 11 points in a Group D game at Istanbul's BJK Akatlar Sports Hall.

For the losing side, Zeljko Sakic produced a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds but his performance could not avoid a loss to the Netherlands.

Croatia, the Netherlands, and Turkey advanced to EuroBasket 2022.

Turkey claimed a 88-80 victory over Sweden in another Group D game on Feb. 20.

Turkey's Alperen Şengün was the highest scorer of the Group D match at Istanbul's Beşiktaş Akatlar Sports Complex.

Şengün, 18, made a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Point guard Buğrahan Tuncer produced 19 points, whereas Sertaç Şanlı finished with 14 points.

For the losing side, power forward Jonas Christopher Jerebko played with 21 points.

Another power forward Simon Birgander performed a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

With this win, the Turkish team improved to a 2-3 win/loss record in Group D.