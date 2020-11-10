Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests

  • November 10 2020 09:26:57

Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests

Scientists in Turkey have produced materials that will upgrade novel coronavirus tests, a senior official announced on Nov. 9.

The country's National Metrology Institute (UME), under the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), was able to produce RNA-based reference materials that will allow for more accurate PCR tests, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said in a statement.

"This will increase the accuracy of PCR tests. Also, the materials produced will be used for the internal quality-control of PCR kits," said Varank, adding that they had requested these materials from other equivalent bodies, but that those had failed to deliver.

"They made lame excuses [...] We launched a project to produce these reference materials ourselves for use by laboratories and kit manufacturers in our country. We completed our work in such a short time as three months."

He underlined that the materials produced domestically were more resistant to dust and heat than those that would have been provided by these institutions.

The materials will serve to confirm the signal generated by PCR tests, thereby increasing the reliability of their results.

For his part, UME Director Mustafa Cetintas said they guaranteed the quality of the PCR tests made with reference materials, which had been produced with local and national facilities.

"The most important contribution of this material is that it does not require any cooling process. We can easily distribute the material to stakeholders in the country without subjecting it to the cooling process," he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance following Albayrak's resignation

    Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance following Albayrak's resignation

  3. Hottest October record breaks in 33 sites of Turkey

    Hottest October record breaks in 33 sites of Turkey

  4. Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

    Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

  5. Arbitrariness over in US

    Arbitrariness over in US
Recommended
2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad

2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad
Record number of turtle hatchlings reach sea in Turkey

Record number of turtle hatchlings reach sea in Turkey
Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayraks resignation

Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation
EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan
WORLD Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizers vaccine

Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.   
ECONOMY Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

The total number of passengers using airway in Turkey exceeded 8.8 million in October, the country's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Nov. 9. 
SPORTS F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Nov. 15. 