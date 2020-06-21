Turkey prevents 96 terror attacks in first half of 2020

  • June 21 2020 14:55:01

ANKARA -Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces prevented a total of 96 terror attacks and arrested 54 terror suspects in the first half of the year.

Intelligence activities and the efforts of law enforcement teams bore fruit with a total of 99 terrorist activities, including 93 by the YPG/PKK, two by leftist groups and one by ISIL, having been stopped.

According to figures from security sources obtained by Anadolu Agency, 54 suspects, including 42 from the YPG/PKK, 10 from Daesh and two from left-wing terror groups, were arrested during the operations.

As part of the operations, police seized dozens of explosives across the country.

In 2019, Turkish security forces hindered a total of 328 terror attacks, with 299 from the YPG/PKK, 18 from ISIL and 11 from leftist terror organizations.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

 

