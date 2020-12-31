Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

  • December 31 2020 07:00:00

Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

ISTANBUL
Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

Turkey is set to welcome the new year under a four-day lockdown, spanning from tonight 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of measures against COVID-19.

The authorities this month had re-introduced weekend lockdowns as well as nighttime curfews amid a spike in infections and deaths.

For the first time, there will be no partying in the streets of the country and entertainment venues will remain shut.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, bakeries, butchers, and dried fruit shops will operate over the four-day curfew and restaurants will only offer delivery service.

Fish stores will also operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the weekend.

People will be permitted to go to nearby shops for basic needs during the day, however, those violating the curfew will be fined.

Some sectors, including production, supply, health, and agriculture, will be exempt from the curfews.

Hours before 2021, some flocked to holiday centers from metropolitan cities.

In the resort town of Bodrum, which is having one of the most crowded winter months in its history due to the pandemic, its population of 170,000 reached 430,000 with the effect of New Year holiday.

The population of the resort town of Bodrum, which had one of the most crowded winter months in history due to the pandemic, has reached 430,000 from 170,000 with the effect of New Year holiday.

According to police sources, 3,698 vehicles were driving toward Bodrum in the last 24 hours due to the holiday.

While the traffic in the city increased, the streets were more crowded than ever in the winter months.

Mayor Ahmet Aras said that in case of a violation of New Year’s restrictions, an immediate intervention would be taken by the authorities.

New Year's, celebration,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

    New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

  2. Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

    Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

  3. Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

    Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

  4. Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

    Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

  5. Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

    Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts
Recommended
Turkey to launch 5A satellite next week

Turkey to launch 5A satellite next week

Six Turkish ministers meet to discuss reform agenda

Six Turkish ministers meet to discuss reform agenda

108 suspects indicted over 2014 terror incidents

108 suspects indicted over 2014 terror incidents
Turkey announces details on COVID-19 vaccination

Turkey announces details on COVID-19 vaccination
Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early

Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early
Nearly 28,000 pufferfish caught in 23 days, far below target

Nearly 28,000 pufferfish caught in 23 days, far below target
WORLD Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north.
ECONOMY Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia received its first shipment of gas on Dec. 30 from the TurkStream pipeline project which connects Russia to Europe, according to Serbian radio and television.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.