Turkey plans to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

  • April 20 2020 19:55:00

Turkey plans to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

ISTANBUL
Turkey plans to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 20 that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from April 23 as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey imposed lockdowns in 31 cities over the past two weekends.

Erdoğan said the lockdown would be longer this time due to a national holiday that falls on Thursday, April 23, adding that weekend lockdowns could continue "for some time".

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said Turkey aims to bring the outbreak to a level that would allow for a normalization of life after the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday at the end of May, adding that steps could be taken before that.

People mostly heed rules in weekend lockdown
People mostly heed rules in weekend lockdown

Turkish, US leaders discuss cooperation amid pandemic
Turkish, US leaders discuss cooperation amid pandemic

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  2. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  3. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

  4. Turkey plans to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

    Turkey plans to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

  5. Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

    Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites
Recommended
CHP-run municipalities to continue helping citizens despite gov’t bans: Spokesperson

CHP-run municipalities to continue helping citizens despite gov’t bans: Spokesperson
Turkey takes precautions for troops in northern Syria operation region

Turkey takes precautions for troops in northern Syria operation region
Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Volunteer dentists among Turkish healthcare workers conducting COVID-19 tests

Volunteer dentists among Turkish healthcare workers conducting COVID-19 tests

Turkish Airlines mega-operation to bring nationals home

Turkish Airlines mega-operation to bring nationals home
Turkish people miss walking outside most during pandemic: Survey

Turkish people miss walking outside most during pandemic: Survey
WORLD Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

From canceled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
ECONOMY Survey: Turkey Central Bank may cut interest rates

Survey: Turkey Central Bank may cut interest rates

The Turkish Central Bank is forecast to cut its interest rates for the 10th month in a row, according to a panel of economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.