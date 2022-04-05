Turkey planning to introduce deputy judge, prosecutor posts

ANKARA

Turkey’s Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdağ has said that they are determined to introduce posts of “deputy judge” and “deputy prosecutor” in the next year.

“In this system, which we aim to enter into force as of 2023, we aim for judges and prosecutors to remain in this practice for at least two years in a kind of master-apprentice relationship,” Bozdağ said.

Speaking at an event held in the capital Ankara, Bozdağ stated that they received many criticisms about trust in the judiciary and satisfaction with the judiciary, but that these criticisms would be reduced by the members of the judiciary.

“Because what will increase trust in the judiciary and increase satisfaction will be the decisions made by our judges and prosecutors in judicial processes,” he said.

Reminding that the studies on the practice of deputy judges and deputy prosecutors have been completed, Bozdağ said that in this system, those who pass the required exam will be appointed to courthouses where they will receive training under experienced judges.

“There will be a minimum of three years of education. A certain period of this will be in the Justice Academy as it is today, but the other part will be directly before a judge and prosecutor,” the minister noted.

Bozdağ said that there would be at least two deputy judges or deputy prosecutors before a judge and a prosecutor in the new system.