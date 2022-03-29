Turkey on alert against naval mines floating in Black Sea: Minister

  • March 29 2022 13:17:00

Turkey on alert against naval mines floating in Black Sea: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey on alert against naval mines floating in Black Sea: Minister

Turkey’s minehunter vessels and maritime patrol aircraft are closely monitoring waters off Turkish coasts in the Black Sea to detect and defuse drifting sea mines, the country’s defense minister has said.

Following a cabinet meeting held in Ankara late on March 28, Hulusi Akar answered reporters’ questions regarding the drifting sea mines believed to be moving toward Turkish coasts from Ukraine.

When asked about the measures taken against the sea mines, the minister pointed out that the fight against sea mines was a technical issue and emphasized that it is part of the work and concept of the Turkish Armed Forces.

“Our minehunter vessels and naval patrolling ships are all vigilant. Every tip-off received is immediately evaluated and necessary action is taken,” Akar said, adding the detected mines would be eliminated immediately.

Regarding the number of sea mines that were reported to have been detached from their equipment, Akar said that there were contradictory statements on the subject.

The minister also noted that efforts to identify the source and the number of drifting mines were still underway.

Turkey’s authorities said on March 28 that a second mine, which could have come from Ukraine, was discovered near its coastline, while Romania also said a mine had been found off its Black Sea coast.

Russia had warned more than a week ago that some aged mines that Ukrainians had deployed in the Black Sea against its invading troops had become dislodged from their cables by storms and could drift as far as the Bosphorus and the Mediterranean Sea.

Several days ago, Turkish authorities warned via the NAVTEX maritime alert system that there was a risk of mines floating from Ukrainian waters after being dislodged from their anchors by storms.

TURKEY Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia, Ukraine begin talks in Istanbul as Turkey calls for cease-fire

    Russia, Ukraine begin talks in Istanbul as Turkey calls for cease-fire

  2. British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

    British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

  3. Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

    Flamingo flew from Iran shot down in Turkey

  4. Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

    Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

  5. Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

    Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival
Recommended
Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports
Erdoğan urges Russian, Ukrainian negotiators to end tragedy

Erdoğan urges Russian, Ukrainian negotiators to end tragedy
British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus
Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk

Historic walls of Lefkoşa under risk
Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report

Children’s books most borrowed from libraries in Turkey: Report
Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival
WORLD UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

British police said Tuesday that they were fining 20 people over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during coronavirus lockdowns, and that more people could face penalties.

ECONOMY TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

TAV-Fraport makes 1.8 bln euros upfront payment for Antalya Airport

A TAV Airports and Fraport AG joint venture closed the financing and completed the upfront payment to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) as part of an agreement regarding the development and 25-year concession of Antalya Airport.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match