Turkey 'neutralizes' 91 PKK/YPG terrorists in 10 days

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

At least 91 PKK/YPG terrorists were “neutralized” in Iraq and Syria over the last 10 days, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Sept. 6.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Turkish armed forces neutralized 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in Iraq and Syria over the last 24 hours.

“Thus, in the last ten days, 91 PKK/YPG terrorists have been neutralized,” it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.