Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces “neutralized” nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on March 4.

In a Twitter post, the ministry announced that four terrorists in Avaşin and five in Hakurk regions were neutralized in an air-backed operation.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.