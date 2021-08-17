Turkey neutralizes 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • August 17 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
At least eight PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Aug. 16. 

“Number of terrorists neutralized in the operation area [northern Iraq’s Metina region] increased to eight in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said on Twitter, adding that operations continue with determination.

Turkish authorities use the word neutralized in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists hide often out in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, to plan attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

