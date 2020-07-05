Turkey neutralizes 5 terrorists in N Iraq operation

  • July 05 2020 10:39:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on July 4.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also seized as part of Operation Claw-Tiger, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Two PKK terrorists were also targeted in an air operation in northern Iraq’s Avasin region, it said.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it said, posting footage of the operation.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last month in northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

