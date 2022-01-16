Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 44 terrorists in ‘punitive operations’

ANKARA

At least 44 terrorists have been neutralized in “punitive cross border operations” conducted following last week’s Akçakale attack, the country’s defense minister has said.

“We have launched punitive operations against some targets,” Hulusi Akar said on Jan. 15.

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device blast in the Akçakale district of the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa on Jan. 8.

In response to that attack, “punitive operations” were conducted in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria.

“Some 44 terrorists have been neutralized. Any attack will be responded with reprisal attacks for sure,” Akar highlighted.

According to the officials, the locations of terrorists were detected with drones with commandos operating in cross-border operations and howitzers firing from the Turkish side.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” for all terrorists surrendered, killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).