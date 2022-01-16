Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 44 terrorists in ‘punitive operations’

  • January 16 2022 14:04:14

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 44 terrorists in ‘punitive operations’

ANKARA
Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 44 terrorists in ‘punitive operations’

At least 44 terrorists have been neutralized in “punitive cross border operations” conducted following last week’s Akçakale attack, the country’s defense minister has said.

“We have launched punitive operations against some targets,” Hulusi Akar said on Jan. 15.

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device blast in the Akçakale district of the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa on Jan. 8.

In response to that attack, “punitive operations” were conducted in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria.

“Some 44 terrorists have been neutralized. Any attack will be responded with reprisal attacks for sure,” Akar highlighted.

According to the officials, the locations of terrorists were detected with drones with commandos operating in cross-border operations and howitzers firing from the Turkish side.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” for all terrorists surrendered, killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkey, PKK,

WORLD Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’
MOST POPULAR

  1. PCR test requirement for flights continues

    PCR test requirement for flights continues

  2. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

  3. Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual

    Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual

  4. Turkey’s fight against food waste continues

    Turkey’s fight against food waste continues

  5. Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

    Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes
Recommended
PCR test requirement for flights continues

PCR test requirement for flights continues
Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Surge in cases upends companies’ back-to-office plans

Surge in cases upends companies’ back-to-office plans
Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022

Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022
Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual

Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual
Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes
WORLD Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused ‘significant damage’

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off on Jan. 16
ECONOMY Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

Turkey has become a manufacturing hub for three continents, contrary to the allegations of opposition parties that the country was selling its public factories but buying its basic agricultural needs, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 15

SPORTS New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

Two major Istanbul clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, hope to put their Turkish Super Lig campaign back on track under new coaches.