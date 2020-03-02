Turkey neutralizes 32 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

  • March 02 2020 16:03:38

Turkey neutralizes 32 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA
Turkey neutralizes 32 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized 32 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March. 2.

The terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the southern area of "Operation Peace Spring," Turkey's anti-terror offensive in northern Syria, the Turkish ministry said in a tweet.

Operation Peace Spring was launched last October to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

Separately, Turkey on March 1 announced a new offensive in northwestern Syria, Operation Spring Shield. It came after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens injured in an Assad regime airstrike in the Idlib de-escalation zone, just across Turkey's southern border.

 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey strikes Syrian planes and airports

    Turkey strikes Syrian planes and airports

  2. Ankara grants visa-free travel to eleven countries

    Ankara grants visa-free travel to eleven countries

  3. Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib

    Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib

  4. Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality

    Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality

  5. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts
Recommended
Turkey slams Greece for ill-treatment of migrants

Turkey slams Greece for ill-treatment of migrants
UK Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Turkey

UK Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Turkey
Migrants on way to Europe overcharged to reach border

Migrants on way to Europe overcharged to reach border
Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib
Four detained over suspected ISIL links

Four detained over suspected ISIL links
Police seize 358 kg of marijuana in southeastern Turkey

Police seize 358 kg of marijuana in southeastern Turkey
WORLD Virus kills member of council advising Irans supreme leader

Virus kills member of council advising Iran's supreme leader

A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died on March 2 after falling sick from the new coronavirus, state radio reported, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness that is affecting members of the Islamic Republic's leadership.

ECONOMY Turkey to maintain trade with Iraq, Iran through buffer zones

Turkey to maintain trade with Iraq, Iran through buffer zones

The International Transporters Association (UND), an umbrella organization of the trailer truck drivers, has developed a formula with the Turkish Health Ministry to carry on the cross-border trade with Iraq and Iran despite a travel ban to those two countries due to the coronavirus.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe said late on March 1 it had parted ways with coach Ersun Yanal by mutual agreement following a string of poor results.