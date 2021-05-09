Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

  • May 09 2021 10:25:00

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on May 8.

The terrorists were preparing to launch an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone when they were neutralized by Turkish commandos, the ministry said in a statement.

Two shelters and a site used by the terror group were also destroyed in the operation, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

While the terrorist presence in these areas has been largely eradicated, terror groups have made periodic efforts to shatter the peace in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Iraq,

WORLD Spain ends COVID state of emergency

Spain ends COVID state of emergency
MOST POPULAR

  1. Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

    Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

  3. Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts

    Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts

  4. Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology

    Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology

  5. Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations

    Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations
Recommended
FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts

FM Çavuşoğlu speaks to Hungarian, Serbian counterparts
Turkey deeply saddened over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey 'deeply saddened' over deadly blast at Kabul school

Turkey marks Mothers Day

Turkey marks Mother's Day
Turkey wants better, deeper relations with EU: Deputy FM

Turkey wants better, deeper relations with EU: Deputy FM
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action

Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa, urges world to take action
Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

WORLD Spain ends COVID state of emergency

Spain ends COVID state of emergency

Spain has lifted a state of emergency in place since October to fight the pandemic, allowing Spaniards to travel between regions for the first time in months.
ECONOMY Turkeys first armed unmanned surface vessel ready to launch missile

Turkey's first armed unmanned surface vessel ready to launch missile

The armed unmanned marine vessel (SIDA), the first platform of the ULAQ series developed in cooperation with Turkish defense industry companies, is ready to launch missiles.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in key game for title race

Galatasaray beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in key game for title race

Galatasaray defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in the Istanbul derby on May 8 to keep their Süper Lig title hopes alive with two matches remaining.