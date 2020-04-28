Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • April 28 2020 11:42:34

Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish forces neutralized two PKK terrorists as part of a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on April 28.

"Our operations against PKK terror group continues with no letup. 2 PKK terrorists detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, have been neutralized in an air-backed operation," said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Nearly 25 Turkish citizens stranded in Argentina amid outbreak

Nearly 25 Turkish citizens stranded in Argentina amid outbreak
President Erdoğan defends top cleric in homosexuality row

President Erdoğan defends top cleric in homosexuality row
Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov speak over phone

Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov speak over phone
US envoy thanks Turkey for sending protective gear

US envoy thanks Turkey for sending protective gear
Vehicle tracking system put in use amid virus

Vehicle tracking system put in use amid virus
Turkey, Russia hold sixth joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold sixth joint patrol in Idlib
WORLD Pentagon releases three Navy videos showing UFOs

Pentagon releases three Navy videos showing UFOs

The Pentagon on April 27 released three declassified videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena," confirming the authenticity of the clips, which have been circulating online for years, according to The Guardian.
ECONOMY Farmers loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

Farmers' loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

Turkey provided interest-free six-month postponement for farmers' loans amid the coronavirus pandemic, the treasury and finance minister announced on April 28. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 