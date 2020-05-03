Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

  • May 03 2020 12:51:00

Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized at least a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the Defense Ministry said on May 3.

"12 PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassment fire and attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone to disrupt the peace and security environment, were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said on Twitter.

Separately, Turkish security forces “neutralized” five PKK terrorists, including three having surrendered, authorities said on May 2.

According to the Interior Ministry, terrorists G.D, E.Y and N.M -- members of PYD/YPG, Syrian branch of PKK -- surrendered after the joint efforts of police and the National Intelligence Organization to convince them for turning themselves in.

The number of terrorists who surrendered through persuasion has risen to 75 since the beginning of this year, the ministry statement noted.

Separately, security sources said the anti-terror operation of the intelligence team in Gara, northern Iraq, on Friday neutralized two terrorists.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

    Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

    Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

  4. Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

    Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  5. Turkey to contribute to EU initiative to fund vaccine studies: Spokesperson

    Turkey to contribute to EU initiative to fund vaccine studies: Spokesperson
Recommended
Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution
Tests to be carried out to find ‘ghost spreaders’

Tests to be carried out to find ‘ghost spreaders’
Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly
Over 28,000 returnees from abroad in quarantine

Over 28,000 returnees from abroad in quarantine
Turkeys Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus

Turkey's Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus
Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists

Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists
WORLD Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”
ECONOMY Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs

Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs

Tea growers in the eastern Black Sea region are desperately looking for workers to harvest tea on their land plants after authorities have introduced curbs on travel and limited entrance to and exit from the cities.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 