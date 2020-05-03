Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces neutralized at least a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the Defense Ministry said on May 3.

"12 PKK/YPG terrorists, who opened harassment fire and attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone to disrupt the peace and security environment, were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said on Twitter.

Separately, Turkish security forces “neutralized” five PKK terrorists, including three having surrendered, authorities said on May 2.

According to the Interior Ministry, terrorists G.D, E.Y and N.M -- members of PYD/YPG, Syrian branch of PKK -- surrendered after the joint efforts of police and the National Intelligence Organization to convince them for turning themselves in.

The number of terrorists who surrendered through persuasion has risen to 75 since the beginning of this year, the ministry statement noted.

Separately, security sources said the anti-terror operation of the intelligence team in Gara, northern Iraq, on Friday neutralized two terrorists.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.