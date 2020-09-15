Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA

Turkey neutralized 11 YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into its anti-terror operation areas in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 15.

"11 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassing fire and attempted to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring and the Operation Euphrates Shield regions in order to disrupt the peace and security were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also said that it will not allow peace and security in the region to be spoiled.

It also shared the footage of the operation. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



