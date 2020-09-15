Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

  • September 15 2020 11:46:00

Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

ANKARA
Turkey neutralizes 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkey neutralized 11 YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into its anti-terror operation areas in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 15.

"11 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassing fire and attempted to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring and the Operation Euphrates Shield regions in order to disrupt the peace and security were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also said that it will not allow peace and security in the region to be spoiled.

It also shared the footage of the operation.  Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

    Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

  2. The widening rift in Turkish Cyprus

    The widening rift in Turkish Cyprus

  3. Main opposition CHP says return of Oruç Reis to Antalya is ‘concession’

    Main opposition CHP says return of Oruç Reis to Antalya is ‘concession’

  4. Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike

    Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike

  5. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots
Recommended
Two treasure hunters die due to leaking gas from generator

Two treasure hunters die due to leaking gas from generator
Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister

Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister
Turkish agency distributes 400 tons of wheat in Lebanon

Turkish agency distributes 400 tons of wheat in Lebanon
Diplomatic missions condemn attack on aid staff

Diplomatic missions condemn attack on aid staff

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss eastern Med

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss eastern Med

Turkish defense chief receives Libyan navy commander

Turkish defense chief receives Libyan navy commander

WORLD Desperate race against fires in worlds biggest tropical wetlands

Desperate race against fires in world's biggest tropical wetlands

The smell of burnt vegetation and the red glow of flames welcome visitors these days to the Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands - a biodiverse paradise that is now partly reduced to ashes by record wildfires.  
ECONOMY Turkeys budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

Turkey's budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

The Turkish central government registered 110.9 billion Turkish liras ($16.7 billion) budget deficit in January-August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 15. 
SPORTS Başakşehir loses, title favorites win in Süper Lig’s first week

Başakşehir loses, title favorites win in Süper Lig’s first week

Defending champion Başakşehir started the new Turkish Süper Lig season with a shock defeat while three big Istanbul clubs, heavy favorites for the title, have won their first games.