Turkey 'neutralizes' 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish forces “neutralized” 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on May 27.



Five terrorists were “neutralized” in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.



In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, five more terrorists were "neutralized" in Asos region.



The ministry said they were also located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.



The country’s counter-terror operations will continue without letup, the ministry said.



Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.



PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and

