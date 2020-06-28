Turkey nabs terrorist responsible for deadly bomb blast

  • June 28 2020 10:59:00

Turkey nabs terrorist responsible for deadly bomb blast

DİYARBAKIR/MARDİN-Anadolu Agency
Turkey nabs terrorist responsible for deadly bomb blast

A PKK terrorist was caught on June 27 in southeastern Turkey who conducted an attack in Diyarbakır in 2016 with a bomb-laden vehicle that martyred five members from the same family.

Mehmet Eliaçık was arrested at a notary in Diyarbakır province.

Twelve people were also injured in the Aug. 10, 2016 attack in Sur district.

Separately, a terrorist was caught in Mardin province who was identified as a "miner and bomber" for the PKK terror organization.

A Kalashnikov gun, two hand grenades and other ammunition were seized from Zilan Demir, codenamed Zana Mardin, according to a governor's statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

    Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

  2. Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

    Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

  3. Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

  4. What cards does France have against Turkey? 

    What cards does France have against Turkey? 

  5. Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient

    Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient
Recommended
Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone

Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone
Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus
Three opposition lawmakers test positive for virus in Turkey

Three opposition lawmakers test positive for virus in Turkey
Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams

Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams
Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

Russian envoy praises Turkey’s effort at safe tourism

Russian envoy praises Turkey’s effort at safe tourism

WORLD Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on June 28 took his oath of office as the country’s new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.
ECONOMY Turkey should become smart-agriculture country

Turkey should become 'smart-agriculture' country

Turkey should become a "smart-agriculture" country to overcome its agricultural issues, raise incomes and ensure food security for the future, according to the head of the Turkish Guild of Agricultural Journalists (TAGYAD).
SPORTS Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.