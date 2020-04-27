Turkey nabs over 400 people for social media posts about coronavirus

  • April 27 2020 15:14:00

ANKARA
Alamy Photo

Turkey has captured over 400 people in the last 42 days for sharing “unfounded and provocative” posts on social media about the deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a Twitter post on April 27, the ministry said that 402 suspects, out of 855 identified ones, have been captured.

A total of 6,362 social media accounts, which were posting “unfounded and provocative” content, have been checked over, the ministry added.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on March 25 that almost 2,000 social media accounts had been identified as making provocative posts about the outbreak, resulting in the detention of 410 people “attempting to stir unrest.”

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report its first case of the coronavirus.

Turkey has shut schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers, postponed sports matches and suspended flights.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Turkey rose by 2,357 to 110,130 on April 27. Some 2,805 people have died so far.

