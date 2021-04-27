Turkey nabs over 160 wanted FETÖ terror suspects

  • April 27 2021 08:30:41

Turkey nabs over 160 wanted FETÖ terror suspects

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey nabs over 160 wanted FETÖ terror suspects

At least 166 people with suspected links to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were detained in countrywide raids, authorities said on April 26. 

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul issued detention warrants for 258 suspects, including 216 active-duty military personnel, as part of a probe into the terror group’s infiltration of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The suspects were found to be involved in intra-organizational communication via payphones or fixed lines through confessions.

The 166 suspects were detained in Istanbul-based operations conducted simultaneously in 66 cities across Turkey as well as in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, an operation against the infiltration of FETÖ in the Turkish Armed Forces has been launched to detain 532 suspects across Turkey, a security source said Monday.

Later in the day, Turkey detained 400 of the 532 suspects, sources said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Army, detentions,

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

    Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

  2. Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

    Turkey-US ties: Nothing will be the same

  3. Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

    Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

  4. Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

    Public complacency hinders fight against COVID-19

  5. Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V

    Turkey to produce Russian virus vaccine Sputnik V
Recommended
Turkey shares legal grounds to answer genocide claims

Turkey shares legal grounds to answer 'genocide' claims
Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Officials save life of severely wounded Caretta caretta

Officials save life of severely wounded Caretta caretta
Central Anatolia’s İmranlı district to open to tourism

Central Anatolia’s İmranlı district to open to tourism
Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’

Erdoğan says Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 are ‘unfounded, contrary to facts’
Turkey announces full closure from April 29 to May 17

Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

WORLD Israel committing crime of apartheid against Palestinians: HRW

Israel committing 'crime of apartheid' against Palestinians: HRW

Human Rights Watch said on April 27 that Israel is committing the crime of "apartheid" by seeking to maintain Jewish "domination" over Palestinians and its own Arab population, an explosive allegation fiercely denounced by Israel.

ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.