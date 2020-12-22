Turkey may soon sign deal for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

  • December 22 2020 14:50:55

Turkey may soon sign deal for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

BERLIN
Turkey may soon sign deal for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Turkey may soon sign an agreement to buy an experimental vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Professor Uğur Şahin, the founder of the Germany-based company, has said.

“We have been holding talks with Turkey for months. If it were up to me, a deal had already been inked. I am hoping that a deal could be signed to deliver the vaccine to Turkey by the end of the year,” Şahin told daily Hürriyet on Dec. 22.

Talks with Ankara are ongoing and are at their final stage, Şahin added.

There should not be any logistics issues involved regarding the delivery to and the storage of the vaccine in Turkey, he said, noting that injections have been stored in dry ice over the past 50 years.

“This is not today’s high technology. There are companies in Turkey which could handle the transfer of coolers, such as dry ice delivery companies. Besides, universities in Turkey have excellent infrastructure,” Şahin said, adding that he did not see any problems delivering the jabs to the vaccination sites in Turkey.

He, however, did not say how many doses of the vaccine Turkey will buy.

“We have stored enough doses [of the injection] for Turkey. The vaccines could be delivered to Turkey rather fast,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Şahin separately said that it was highly likely that BioNTech’s vaccine against the coronavirus works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but it could also adapt the vaccine if necessary.

Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant, according to Şahin.

“In principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation. We could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks,” he said.

Şahin voiced confidence that the vaccine developed with Pfizer would be efficient because it “contains more than 1,000 amino acids, and only nine of them have changed, so that means 99 percent of the protein is still the same.”

He said tests are being run on the variant, with results being expected in two weeks.

“We have scientific confidence that the vaccine might protect, but we will only know it if the experiment is done... We will publish the data as soon as possible,” Şahin added.

BioNTech’s vaccine has been authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the EU. Hundreds of thousands of people have already received the shots.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

    Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

  2. Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian

    Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian

  3. Istanbul sees 40% drop in COVID-19 cases

    Istanbul sees 40% drop in COVID-19 cases

  4. Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

    Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

  5. İzmir to get 'new Ephesus,' says mayor

    İzmir to get 'new Ephesus,' says mayor
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court candidate

CHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court candidate
Aegean issues bilateral, not Turkey-EU problems: Defense minister

Aegean issues bilateral, not Turkey-EU problems: Defense minister
New budget adopted will put burden on citizens: İYİ Party leader

New budget adopted will put burden on citizens: İYİ Party leader
Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas
Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa
Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister

Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister
WORLD Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says nothing to worry about

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 21 received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
ECONOMY Turkish retailer LC Waikiki debuts in Uganda

Turkish retailer LC Waikiki debuts in Uganda

Turkey's LC Waikiki opened its flagship store in Kampala, Uganda.
SPORTS Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

If a Turkish football club cannot take to the pitch due to COVID-19 cases in the second half of the season, they will be handed a 3-0 forfeit loss, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Dec. 21.