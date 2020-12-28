Turkey marks anniversary of Atatürk’s arrival in Ankara

  • December 28 2020 13:44:00

ANKARA
Turkey on Dec. 27 commemorated the 101st anniversary of the arrival of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, in the capital Ankara.

The commemoration events started at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, attended by the city’s top officials.

A delegation, consisting of Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and the city’s officials walked through Aslanlı Yol to Atatürk’s mausoleum.

After Şahin laid a wreath on the tomb, a minute of silence was observed, followed by the recital of the Turkish National Anthem.

Proceeding to the Misak-ı Milli Tower, Şahin wrote in Anıtkabir memorial book. “We would like you to know that the people of Ankara, who are with you without hesitation under the most difficult conditions, are determined to challenge death without batting an eyelid when it comes to the homeland today, as it was yesterday.”

This year, a limited number of participants were included in the ceremony within the scope of the COVID-19 measures.

The traditional Atatürk Garrison Run, which is held every year by the Turkish Military Academy students, was not held this year due to the pandemic conditions.

Meanwhile, a monument was opened in the center of Ankara on a busy square known as General Staff Crossroad for a day to commemorate Atatürk’s anniversary.

In his opening speech, Yavaş noted that there were figures of brave seğmens, women, youth and children of Ankara and the city’s residents who believed in the War of Independence engraved on the monument.

Yavaş also remembered the 84th anniversary of the death of Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the Turkish National Anthem Poet, with love, respect and gratitude.

After the speech, Şahin, Yavaş and other participants cut a ribbon and opened the monument.

Atatürk’s arrival was marked as a milestone in the Turkish people’s struggle in the country’s War of Independence, which started on May 19, 1919.

The war led to a great victory on Sept. 9, 1922 and was crowned with the proclamation of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923.

