Turkey marks 94th anniversary of its first radio broadcasting

  • May 08 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey celebrated Radio Day on the 94th anniversary of the start of radio broadcasting in the country.

“Radio broadcasting in Turkey started 94 years ago today with the first announcement,” Turkey’s Presidential Communication Director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

“Our radios, which have been working devotedly to bring our beloved nation together with the truth for years, have become one of the most important parts of our lives,” he added.

Altun also congratulated all radio workers on Radio Day too.

Türkiye Radyoları (Radios of Turkey) has started first radio test broadcasts in 1926, with a studio built in Istanbul. The first radio broadcast in the country, however, began on May 6, 1927.

In the same year, the connection of Istanbul to New York City, London, Berlin, Vienna, Moscow and Tehran was established.

As of 2021, the number of radios that are officially broadcasting in the country is 933, according to the data from the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

