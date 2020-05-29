Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

  • May 29 2020 17:08:00

Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

Turkey on May 29 marked the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul on its 567th anniversary with a series of events.

Sultan Mehmet II conquered the city from where the Byzantines ruled the Eastern Roman Empire for more than 1,000 years.

The conquest transformed the city, once the heart of the Byzantine realm, into the capital of the new Ottoman Empire.

“I congratulate the 567th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, one of the most spectacular victories in history, which closed one era and started another era. I commemorate all of our heroes, who have made this land home to us, especially Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han [Mehmed the Conqueror], with mercy, gratitude and respect,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote on Twitter.

Erdoğan also greeted the boats, decorated with Turkish flags, which passed through the Bosphorus to mark the historic occasion.

Mehmed II, the Ottoman emperor who conquered Istanbul and thus earned the title “conqueror,” was only 21 years old when he sent the Eastern Roman or Byzantine Empire to the dusty pages of history and leveled up a Turkish state into an empire that would rule regions in multiple continents for centuries to come.

A series of event were also planned throughout the day on May 29 in the city, which is now home to some 16 million residents.

Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1

    Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1

  2. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  3. Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

    Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

  4. Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

    Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

  5. Erdoğan offers condolences to George Floyd's family

    Erdoğan offers condolences to George Floyd's family
Recommended
Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul
Thermal cameras to be deployed at courthouses to screen for fevers: Justice minister

Thermal cameras to be deployed at courthouses to screen for fevers: Justice minister
German academic back home after two months of isolation in sea

German academic back home after two months of isolation in sea
Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest

Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest
House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive

House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive
Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor
WORLD Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the United States, and Latin America's pandemic crisis deepened, as Europe's re-opening from lockdown grew bolder by the day.    
ECONOMY More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

In Turkey, a total of 40,171 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in April, the country's statistics authority revealed on May 29. 
SPORTS Istanbul hopes to host new, historic Champions League final

Istanbul hopes to host new, 'historic' Champions League final

Fifteen years after the "Miracle of Istanbul" that cemented Steven Gerrard's status as a Liverpool legend, the Turkish metropolis was supposed to host its second Champions League final on May 30.