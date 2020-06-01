Turkey marks 109th anniversary of air force

  • June 01 2020 17:57:00

Turkey marks 109th anniversary of air force

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey marks 109th anniversary of air force

The Turkish Air Force on June 1 marked its 109th anniversary.

Marking the occasion, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar released a message lauding the air force’s modern technology and top-flight personnel with over a century of experience.

Akar added that the air force plays an important role not only in Turkey’s anti-terror operations but also in supporting peace efforts on the international stage.

Underscoring the rising risks, threats, and dangers, especially in Turkey’s neighborhood, Akar stressed the importance of having an effective, prestigious deterrent in the Turkish Armed Forces.

Founded on June 1, 1911, the Air Force continues to better itself guided by its motto of “The future is in the skies,” Akar added.

“On the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the establishment of our Turkish Air Force, with mercy and gratitude I commemorate honored veteran Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, his fellow fighters, our sacred martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of our homeland, the blue homeland, skies and our noble nation, and our heroic veterans who passed away,” Akar said.

Separately, the Turkish presidency posted a message on Twitter marking the anniversary.

“We celebrate the 109th anniversary of our Turkish Air Force, and we commemorate all our martyrs and veterans with respect, mercy and gratitude,” it said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Life returning to normal in Turkey after reopening

    Life returning to normal in Turkey after reopening

  2. Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

    Erdoğan says 'not a single mosque left in Athens'

  3. Interest in puppies of ‘Anatolian Lion’ on the rise

    Interest in puppies of ‘Anatolian Lion’ on the rise

  4. Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

    Turkey to ‘become caravan-friendly in two years’

  5. Turkey opens two more emergency hospitals in Istanbul

    Turkey opens two more emergency hospitals in Istanbul
Recommended
CHP welcomes plans to reduce electoral threshold, warns against obstacles for new parties

CHP welcomes plans to reduce electoral threshold, warns against obstacles for new parties
Molotov cocktail thrown at Turkish mosque in Greek Cyprus

Molotov cocktail thrown at Turkish mosque in Greek Cyprus
Turkish-Syriac student makes it to finals at CERN with team

Turkish-Syriac student makes it to finals at CERN with team
Children trek 4 km in Taurus Mountains every day to pick up signal for online classes

Children trek 4 km in Taurus Mountains every day to pick up signal for online classes
Turkish adventurers on world tour held in Eritrea

Turkish adventurers on world tour held in Eritrea
Turkish Parliament to re-convene with busy agenda

Turkish Parliament to re-convene with busy agenda
WORLD UN forced to cut aid to Yemen, even as virus increases need

UN forced to cut aid to Yemen, even as virus increases need

Aid organizations are making an urgent plea for funding to shore up their operations in war-torn Yemen, saying they have already been forced to stop some of their work even as the coronavirus rips through the country.
ECONOMY Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

Turkey’s state lenders act together to support ‘new normalcy’

The three largest Turkish state-owned banks have unveiled new advantageous loan packages in four categories in a bid to help stimulating the economy as the country relieves the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Clubs are seeking alternative ways to generate income from selling seats for cardboard cutouts in the stands to selling protective face masks, as the Turkish Süper Lig is set to resume on June 12 behind closed doors.