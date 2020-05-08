Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

  May 08 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
After suspending its passenger flights due to pandemic flight restrictions, Turkey's low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines announced on May 7 it has started cargo flights.

The carrier will initially do freighter flights on both domestic and international routes from Sabiha Gökçen Airport – Istanbul's main air hub on the city’s Asian side – as well as the Aegean province of İzmir and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, also through loading cargo inside the cabin.

Before the onset of coronavirus, Pegasus used to provide cargo services with narrow-body passenger flights.

With the necessary arrangements for the transportation of cargo in the passenger cabin, Pegasus is using its wide A321neo aircraft, paving the way for larger weight and capacity, a company statement said.

