Turkey loses to S Korea in Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball quarterfinals

  • August 04 2021 08:54:24

TOKYO
The Turkish women's national volleyball team lost to South Korea on Aug. 4 in the Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball quarterfinals.

South Korea won the nail-biting clash with sets of 17-25, 25-17, 28-26, 18-25, 15-13 as the match at Ariake Arena lasted for two hours and 17 minutes.

They will face the winner of the Brazil-Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) game in the semifinals.

Turkey played in the quarterfinals for the first time in Olympics history.

