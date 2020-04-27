Turkey lifts 4-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

  • April 27 2020 09:25:00

Turkey lifts 4-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey lifts 4-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

Turkey lifted a four-day curfew as of midnight on April 26 which had been imposed in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government enforced its third weekend stay-at-home order, which included the national April 23 holiday and its following day.

"Our citizens in 31 provinces obeyed the curfew by and large staying at their homes,” said the Interior Ministry in a statement.

"Judicial or administrative proceedings were applied to 35,422 people who did break the curfew between 0 a.m. (1000GMT) [on April 22] till [April 26] 8 p.m. (0600GMT),” it added.

It was also stated that quarantine was lifted in 177 settlements in 44 cities on April 26.

The ministry underlined that regulations to curb the spread of the virus, such as compulsory wearing of masks and keeping social distance in markets, square and streets, will be strictly monitored over the next week.

The country's first curfew was implemented on April 11-12.

The curfew was imposed in the capital Ankara as well as in Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, İzmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak provinces.

Before the first curfew, 35 percent of the coronavirus cases in Turkey were among people 65 years old or older, while the percentage has since dropped to 18 percent, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 24.

Quarantine lifted in 177 sites

In the meantime, Turkey on April 26 lifted quarantine in 177 areas across 44 provinces as new coronavirus cases slowed down in the country.

"Quarantine measures have been annulled in 177 sites across 44 provinces," said the Interior Ministry in a statement.

Some 162 sites are still quarantined.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkey repatriates 1,286 nationals over virus

Turkey repatriates 1,286 nationals over virus
Coronavirus outbreak shows the need for fair production

Coronavirus outbreak shows the need for fair production
Turkish model proves effective in COVID-19 treatment: Minister

Turkish model proves effective in COVID-19 treatment: Minister
Daughter thanks Turkey for bringing virus patient dad

Daughter thanks Turkey for bringing virus patient dad
Fener Greek Patriarch offers Ramadan greetings

Fener Greek Patriarch offers Ramadan greetings
Beating coronavirus, Turkish woman births healthy baby

Beating coronavirus, Turkish woman births healthy baby
WORLD Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: Official

Scores of asylum-seekers were left homeless when a fire tore through a  camp on the Greek island of Samos, a migration ministry official said on April 27.    
ECONOMY Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey’s tourism season is expected to postpone until after-May period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 