Turkey lifts 3-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

  • May 04 2020 09:17:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey lifted a 72-hour curfew as of midnight on May 3, which had been imposed in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government enforced its fourth weekend-long stay-at-home order, which included the May 1 International Labour Day holiday.

Turkish citizens in 31 provinces followed the curfew by and large staying at their homes, said the Interior Ministry in a statement on May 3. 

Judicial or administrative proceedings were applied for 27,828 people who broke the curfew between May 1 and May 3, the ministry added.

The country's first curfew was implemented on April 11-12.

The curfew was effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

The Turkish public largely complied with the three-day restrictions taken in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on May 3. 

In a statement, the ministry said that although most people adopted the stay-at-home rules, judicial or administrative proceedings were applied for 27,828 people who broke the three-day curfew.

The ministry also said that the quarantine was lifted at 247 residential areas in 54 provinces.

Calling on citizens to observe social distancing rules and isolation, the ministry urged people to wear masks in necessary places.

Despite positive results thanks to measures, the ministry said: “The danger of the pandemic has not passed yet.”

