Turkey lifts 3-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey lifted a 72-hour curfew as of midnight on May 3, which had been imposed in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government enforced its fourth weekend-long stay-at-home order, which included the May 1 International Labour Day holiday.

Turkish citizens in 31 provinces followed the curfew by and large staying at their homes, said the Interior Ministry in a statement on May 3.

Judicial or administrative proceedings were applied for 27,828 people who broke the curfew between May 1 and May 3, the ministry added.

The country's first curfew was implemented on April 11-12.

The curfew was effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

