Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

  • May 03 2020 18:52:19

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on May 3 extended restrictions on entry and exit for 31 provinces till May 4.

A statement by the Interior Ministry said all travels by land, sea and air are restricted till midnight.

It said that the restrictions applied in 31 provinces as part of coronavirus measures will be evaluated at the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 4 and a decision will be taken regarding the measures.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

