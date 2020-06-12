Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  • June 12 2020 08:50:00

Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

A 14-day home quarantine was lifted on June 11 for Turkish expats visiting homeland, said a top official of a Turkish state agency.

“During the summer period, we will assist our citizens abroad who are on a journey to homeland,” said Abdullah Eren, head of Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), in a statement.

With the steps taken for normalization from the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey started to ease strict measures applied to citizens traveling from abroad and executed in border crossings, according to the YTB statement.

As part of the loosening of measures, transit passages for citizens traveling from European countries via land were opened, the statement said.

About 6 million Turkish citizens live in European countries. In recent years, some 700,000 expats drove to Turkey from Europe, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, Turkey also lifted restrictions June 11 on entrances and exits for Turkish citizens and foreign nationals, except for the country’s land border with Iran.

The move came after a Cabinet meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Related decrees have been lifted except for the border with Iran.

Air travel will be coordinated in collaboration by Health, Foreign and Transport ministries.

Turkish and foreign nationals who enter Turkey will go through health checks.

Entries and exits will be in line with measures taken by Interior, Health and Transport ministries.

The new decree has been sent to all provinces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  2. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  3. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  4. Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

    Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

  5. Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister
Recommended
Turkeys black community feels right at home

Turkey's black community feels right at home

Six-year-old Syrian child regains eyesight in Turkey

Six-year-old Syrian child regains eyesight in Turkey
Turkish experts demine Libya

Turkish experts demine Libya

Ankara retorts Washington over its reaction on US consulate employees conviction

Ankara retorts Washington over its reaction on US consulate employee's conviction
Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism

Ankara, Berlin continue dialogue on tourism
Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole

Turkish duo snub Instagram’s reward offer after they stumble upon loophole
WORLD Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said on June 11 he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force," while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on June 12 , a day after it began restarting such services.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.