Turkey lets students defer higher education

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Students studying at undergraduate and graduate programs will be able to defer their registrations in the spring semester of 2019-2020 academic year, said Turkish Council of Higher Education on April 1.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Turkish authorities decided to close all schools and universities to avert the spread of the virus as of March 16.

Last Wednesday, head of the Council of Higher Education Yekta Saraç announced the universities will be closed for the spring term, except for digital and remote education, due to the pandemic.

On April 1, the council said university students will be able to postpone or defer their registrations in the spring semester of 2019-2020 academic year if they apply.

The council also said thesis or dissertation defenses and proficiency exams of graduate students can be held in digital media, such as video conference, on the condition that they can be inspected and recorded. In determining the dates of exams and defenses, the effects of

COVID-19 and the conditions of the student will be taken into consideration, it added.

Lastly, the council said the decisions will be valid only for the spring semester of 2019-2020 academic year, and the students will not lose any rights.





