Turkey launches Operation Yıldırım-2 Cilo in southeastern Hakkari

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces on July 20 “neutralized” at least three terrorists in an air-backed operation in the country's southeastern Hakkari province.



The terrorists were neutralized as part of a new operation, dubbed Yıldırım-2 Cilo, announced by the Interior Ministry.



Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.



A ministry's communique said the operation launched on July 19 aims to completely remove PKK terrorists from the country's agenda and to neutralize the terrorists in the region.



Operation includes a total of 1,106 security personnel including gendarmerie commandos, gendarmerie special forces, police special forces and local security teams.



Operations against terrorists in the region will continue without pause, the statement added.



The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women, children, and infants.