Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in SE

  • September 01 2020 10:21:29

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A new anti-terror operation has been initiated in Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province, the Interior Ministry announced on Sept. 1. 

Operation Yıldırım-8 Savur is aimed at completely eliminating the separatist terror group [PKK] from the country’s agenda, and neutralize all terrorists taking shelter in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 1,831 security personnel, including Gendarmerie Special Operations forces, police, and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added.

On Aug. 26, Operation Yıldırım-7 was launched to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.

At least 38 terrorists have been neutralized, 63 caves, shelters, and storages destroyed, and a large quantity of arms, ammunition and other supplies have been seized in Yildirim operations to date, the ministry said.

It said the action against terrorists is continuing without any letup, and with the support of the Turkish public.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

