Turkey launches military operation against Syrian regime, defense minister says

HATAY

The Turkish military launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib in response to the Assad regime attack on Feb. 27, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on March 1.

The defense minister noted that the only goal of the operation is self-defense against the Assad regime soldiers and units that attack Turkish troops in the area.

"Some 2,200 Syrian regime troops, a drone, eight helicopters, 103 tanks, tens of howitzers, three air defense systems have been neutralized," Akar said.

The operation was launched after regime forces carried out airstrikes, killing 34 Turkish soldiers, injuring tens of others in the area.

Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians as part of a Sept. 2018 deal with Russia, which prohibits acts of aggression in the de-escalation zone set up around Idlib.

The attack was one of a series since January targeting Turkish troops, with Turkish officials maintaining a pledge that such assaults would not go unanswered.

Highlighting that Turkey does not aim to face off against Russia, Akar said Turkey only wants to stop the Assad regime's massacres, radicalization and migration, as he said Ankara expects Russia to facilitate its power to end Assad regime aggression and the withdrawal of regime forces to the borders outlined in the Sochi deal.