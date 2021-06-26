Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

ANKARA

With millions of hopeful students putting pencil to paper, Turkey’s university entrance exams began early on June 26.

Within a period of 135 minutes, the tests include 120 questions covering math, history, geography, ethics/religion, philosophy, chemistry, biology, and physics.

Depending on their scores, more than 2.6 million students will be eligible to take seats in various departments of Turkish universities.

In line with COVID-19 safety measures, the exam sites were cleaned and disinfected and the participants provided with masks and disinfectant ahead of the tests.

There will be two more exams, including one testing their field proficiency and another on foreign-language skills.

The university entrance exam process is due to end Sunday.



