Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

  • June 26 2021 13:34:40

Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

ANKARA
Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

With millions of hopeful students putting pencil to paper, Turkey’s university entrance exams began early on June 26. 

Within a period of 135 minutes, the tests include 120 questions covering math, history, geography, ethics/religion, philosophy, chemistry, biology, and physics.

Depending on their scores, more than 2.6 million students will be eligible to take seats in various departments of Turkish universities.

In line with COVID-19 safety measures, the exam sites were cleaned and disinfected and the participants provided with masks and disinfectant ahead of the tests.

There will be two more exams, including one testing their field proficiency and another on foreign-language skills.

The university entrance exam process is due to end Sunday.

TURKEY Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

Turkey kicks off university entrance exams
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

    Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

  2. Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

  3. Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul

    Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul

  4. Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

    Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

  5. Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

    Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport
Recommended
Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul

Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul
Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day

Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day
President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections

President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections
Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to see realities of Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to 'see realities' of Cyprus

Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief

Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief
Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president

Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president
WORLD Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia’s largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown on June 26 to contain a sudden Covid surge, but several European nations lifted restrictions despite the global spread of a highly contagious form of the disease.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced on June 25.