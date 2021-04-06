Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

  • April 06 2021 12:01:00

Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

ISTANBUL- Agence France-Presse
Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

A Turkish court on April 6 sentenced four men to life in jail over a 2016 suicide bombing in the heart of Istanbul that killed 12 German tourists and was blamed on ISIL

The blast ripped through Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet square in January 2016 - near the iconic Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, among the world’s most visited tourist sites.

The government blamed the attack that wounded 16 others on the ISIL group but the militants never claimed responsibility and the defendants have denied their involvement.

The court in Istanbul sentenced four suspects - whose nationality was not stated - to life in jail, saying that the attack represented "an attempt to violently overthrow the constitutional order," the private DHA news agency reported.

Each was also sentenced to 328 years and four months in prison for premeditated murder, the news agency said.
Eighteen other suspects were acquitted, it said.

In 2018, Turkish judges sentenced three Syrian nationals to life in prison for their involvement in the bombing but an appeals court overturned that verdict.

Turkey was shaken by a spate of attacks in 2016 blamed on the ISIL and PKK terrorists. 

Germany,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

    Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

  2. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  3. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  4. Opposition İYİ Party leader criticizes admirals’ declaration

    Opposition İYİ Party leader criticizes admirals’ declaration

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,456 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,529,601

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,456 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,529,601
Recommended
Montreux treaty red line for Turkey, says MHP leader

Montreux treaty red line for Turkey, says MHP leader

Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

Doctors urge cancer patients to get vaccinated

Doctors urge cancer patients to get vaccinated
UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır visits Turkey

UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır visits Turkey
Asylum seekers rescued in northwest Turkey

Asylum seekers rescued in northwest Turkey
Turkey’s wetlands in danger due to illegal waste disposal

Turkey’s wetlands in danger due to illegal waste disposal
WORLD Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes inside the Arctic circle may double this century, sparking widespread tundra fires and increasing the risk of setting off the carbon time bomb held within permafrost, new research showed on April 5.
ECONOMY Turkeys e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020

Turkey's e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020

The volume of e-commerce in Turkey jumped 66 percent year-on-year to 226.2 billion Turkish liras ($32 billion) in 2020, the country's trade minister announced on April 6.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.