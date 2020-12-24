Turkey investigating drone found at Incirlik Air Base

ADANA- Anadolu Agency

A crashed drone was retrieved at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey's southern Adana province and taken to provincial police command by anti-terror police units for a further investigation on Dec. 24.

According to the information obtained from security sources, the crashed drone was found on Wednesday in the 10th Tanker Base Command area.

Anti-terror police units arriving at the scene confiscated the drone and took it to the provincial police command for further investigation.





