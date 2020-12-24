Turkey investigating drone found at Incirlik Air Base

  • December 24 2020 12:20:00

Turkey investigating drone found at Incirlik Air Base

ADANA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey investigating drone found at Incirlik Air Base

A crashed drone was retrieved at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey's southern Adana province and taken to provincial police command by anti-terror police units for a further investigation on Dec. 24. 

According to the information obtained from security sources, the crashed drone was found on Wednesday in the 10th Tanker Base Command area.

Anti-terror police units arriving at the scene confiscated the drone and took it to the provincial police command for further investigation.


incirlik base, investigate,

MOST POPULAR

  1. State Meteorological Service declares yellow warning for 11 provinces

    State Meteorological Service declares yellow warning for 11 provinces

  2. University asks students to put mirrors during online exams to prevent cheating

    University asks students to put mirrors during online exams to prevent cheating

  3. Turkey reports major gold discovery

    Turkey reports major gold discovery

  4. Tunnel that leads to church found under house

    Tunnel that leads to church found under house

  5. Virus cases decrease as officials urge vigilance ahead of New Year’s holiday

    Virus cases decrease as officials urge vigilance ahead of New Year’s holiday
Recommended
Turkey seeks extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

Turkey seeks extradition of Can Dündar from Germany
With data center, Turkey to aid Turkish Cyprus e-state push

With data center, Turkey to aid Turkish Cyprus 'e-state' push
2021 to be year of national anthem in Turkey

2021 to be year of national anthem in Turkey
Cocaine stashed in Maradona pictures seized in Istanbul airport

Cocaine stashed in Maradona pictures seized in Istanbul airport
EU extends support for refugees in Turkey to early 2022

EU extends support for refugees in Turkey to early 2022
Some 7 pct of Turks victims of cybercrime amid pandemic, says report

Some 7 pct of Turks victims of cybercrime amid pandemic, says report
WORLD Gunmen kill dozens in Ethiopia attack, says rights body

Gunmen kill dozens in Ethiopia attack, says rights body

Gunmen killed more than 100 people in an attack on Dec. 23 in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said, the latest in a series of deadly assaults in the area.
ECONOMY Investment demand up 30% in first 11 months

Investment demand up 30% in first 11 months

Turkey provided 1,009 investment incentive certificates, which pave the way for investments of 25.3 billion Turkish liras and 33,903 new jobs, during the first 11 months of 2020, the industry and technology minister said on Dec. 24. 
SPORTS Young champ eyeing on medal in 2024 Olympics

Young champ eyeing on medal in 2024 Olympics

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel, who broke the world junior short track record in Istanbul on Dec. 22., has revealed her secret to success in an interview with the daily Hürriyet.